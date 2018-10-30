Moon's Chief of Staff to Meet Top UAE Official in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok will meet with a top United Arab Emirates(UAE) official to discuss pending issues.The presidential office said that Im will have talks over lunch in Seoul on Friday with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi.The two officials will reportedly discuss setting up a trip to South Korea by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other bilateral issues.There is speculation that the two sides will also discuss a bilateral memorandum of understanding signed under the Lee Myung-bak government. However, presidential spokesman Kim Euik-kyeon denied the rumor Wednesday.Late last year, controversy emerged following reports that Seoul's former conservative administration may have signed a secret agreement with the UAE that requires Seoul's military involvement in conflicts concerning the Middle Eastern country in exchange for South Korean firms' participation in a project to build a nuclear power plant in Barakah.