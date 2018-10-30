Police Raid House, Offices of IT Chief after Footage of Brutal Acts Goes Viral

Photo : YONHAP News

Police on Friday raided the home and offices of an IT entrepreneur, who is under fire after videos surfaced online of him abusing his employees.Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said its investigators raided about ten locations in Seongnam and Gunpo cities, including the house of Yang Jin-ho, chairman of online storage service provider WeDisk and robot developer K-Technology.The raid comes after a local media outlet revealed footage of Yang physically assaulting his employee, shooting a chicken with a crossbow and forcing an employee to do the same.The police plan to secure related evidence for its investigation into the alleged assault and violations of animal protection law.Yang is already under police investigation over suspicions that his company overlooked the circulation of obscene material on his file storage and sharing site.