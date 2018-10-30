NIS Monitoring Kim Jong-un's Health with 3D Program

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's spy agency says it’s monitoring North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health using a 3D analysis program.During an audit of the National Intelligence Service(NIS) by the ​parliamentary intelligence committee on Wednesday, the spy agency reportedly unveiled the 3D program designed to scan and analyze the changes of a person's body and demonstrated the process.Lawmakers said the agency is also analyzing a soil sample collected from around the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site right after North Korea shut down the nuclear site on May 24th. The NIS reportedly asked outside experts to look at the soil sample.The North has conducted all six of its nuclear tests at the site and demolished it in May in a show of its commitment to denuclearization.