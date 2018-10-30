Samsung to Pay up to 150 Mln Won in Compensation for Victims of Work-related Diseases

Photo : KBS News

Samsung Electronics will likely pay its employees suffering from work-related illnesses up to 150 million won per person in compensation.The mediation committee for the dispute between Samsung and an advocacy group representing victims of work-related diseases presented the final settlement to the two parties on Thursday.Samsung said it would accept and implement the settlement without any conditions, and vowed to produce measures to prevent a recurrence of the incident.Under the settlement, all incumbent or former workers of Samsung and its subcontractors, who worked at the company's chip and LCD production lines in Giheung, south of Seoul, since 1984 will be eligible to apply for compensation.Samsung Electronics will also donate 50 billion won to public organizations to help improve workers' safety and health.For more than ten years Samsung has been engaged in a legal dispute with former employees who claim they and their families were exposed to hazardous materials which caused leukemia and other fatal diseases.