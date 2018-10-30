China Calls for Results from Dialogue on Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Ma Zhaoxu said on Thursday that dialogue between the two Koreas and between the U.S. and North Korea should produce results quickly to resolve Korean Peninsula issues.Ambassador Ma, who took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) for November, made the remarks during a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York.When asked about easing sanctions against North Korea, the Chinese envoy said that the UNSC resolutions have related clauses, adding improvements in U.S.-North Korea relations and Pyongyang's measures for its denuclearization should be taken into consideration.Ma added that some Security Council members need to discuss easing sanctions on the North at an appropriate time.