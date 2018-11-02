China Pushing for Easing of Sanctions on N. Korea, US Remains Defiant

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: China's ambassador to the United Nations says Security Council members should discuss easing sanctions on North Korea at an appropriate time. However, the U.S. is adamant that they will remain in place until the North gives up its nuclear program.Alannah Hill has this report.Report: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says economic sanctions will not be lifted on North Korea until the U.S. has had the capacity to verify that Pyongyang has eliminated its nuclear program.Pompeo told an interviewer Thursday the Trump administration has no intention of following the pattern of previous administrations that started negotiations, grew weary of them, and, then, in his words, "provided North Korea with a whole bunch of money."The Trump administration's firm line on sanctions contrasts with China's approach.Chinese Ambassador to the UN Ma Zhaoxu told reporters Thursday Security Council members need to discuss easing sanctions on the North at an appropriate time.[Sound bite: Zhaoxu Ma, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations (English)]“Given the positive developments in the inter-Korean, and DPRK-US relations, and DPRK’s importance commitments and actions on denuclearization, some Security Council members including China, we believe that it is necessary for the Security Council to consider invoking the reversible provisions at an appropriate time.”The Chinese envoy said that the UNSC resolutions have related clauses, adding improvement in U.S.-North Korea relations and Pyongyang's measures for its denuclearization should be taken into consideration.No mention of any policy difference was made following telephone talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday.Trump said on Twitter that he had a long and very good conversation with Xi and they talked about many subjects, including North Korean issues and trade.Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.