Foreign Goods Directly Purchased by S. Koreans Nears Record 700 Bln Won

Statistics Korea says South Korean consumers bought 695-point-six billion won worth of foreign goods in the third quarter.That's up nearly 36 percent from the same period last year, posting a new high.Fashion purchases topped the list, followed by food products and electronic devices.Most of the purchases were from the U.S., followed by European Union member countries and China.The statistics agency also found that the amount of South Korean goods that were directly purchased by foreigners in the third quarter reached 891-point-four billion won, up nearly 19 percent from the same period last year.