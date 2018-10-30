Police Raid WeDisk after Owner's Assault Video

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Police have raided the home and offices of controversial businessman Yang Jin-ho after video footage was released showing his abusive and bizarre behavior, including slapping an employee and forcing others to kill farm animals. He was already under investigation for his online file-sharing businesses where pornographic materials were traded.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Investigators raided a total of ten locations related to controversial businessman Yang Jin-ho Friday morning, including his company and residence.Earlier this week, non-profit investigative media Newstapa and Sherlock disclosed his apparent violent and abusive behavior.They released various video clips, including a 2015 sequence showing Yang brutally slapping a former employee who had criticized him on a corporate bulletin board.Other clips showed Yang in his mid 40s slaughtering a chicken with a sword and forcing his employees to kill farm animals with crossbows.Abusive language was also recorded in video shot at a corporate workshop he took part in with his employees.Yang heads robotics firm Hankook Mirae Technology. He is believed to have made much of his fortune, however, from thriving online file-sharing businesses WeDisk and Filenori, which also served as platforms for sharing pornographic and illicit hidden camera clips.Police were investigating allegations that Yang willfully neglected the distribution of obscene materials before the current abuse of power controversy. The two file-sharing businesses are owned by Korea Internet Technology, which Yang is suspected to have ownership control over.Police plan to summon Yang for questioning as early as next week.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.