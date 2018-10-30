Two Koreas Exchange Information on Illegal Fishing by Foreign Vessel Along NLL

Photo : KBS News

Military authorities from the two Koreas exchanged information on illegal fishing by boats from third countries along the de facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea on Friday.It was the first time in more than a decade that the two sides resumed communication on illegal fishing, in line with a military agreement from their leaders' summit in September and follow-up general-level military talks.The Defense Ministry in Seoul said the exchange of information through the western military hotline was meant to prevent accidental armed clashes in the area.