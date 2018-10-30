Taekwondo Bodies from Two Koreas to Jointly Set Up Body for Integration

Photo : YONHAP News

Separate international taekwondo bodies from the two Koreas have agreed to establish a joint organization to integrate their different styles and rules of the sport.Choue Chung-won, leader of South Korea's World Taekwondo and Ri Yong-son, head of North Korea's International Taekwondo Federation signed the deal Friday in Pyongyang.The joint entity plans to have a shared training center and form a unified demonstration team for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.It will also lobby for listing taekwondo as a UNESCO intangible cultural asset.The name of the new organization is expected to be decided next month.