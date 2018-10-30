Bloomberg: Trump Requests Draft Plan to End China Trade War

Photo : YONHAP News

Bloomberg reports U.S. President Donald Trump may be taking some preliminary steps aimed at ending the ongoing trade war with China.The agency reported Friday that Trump asked cabinet officials to draft a possible agreement for him to discuss with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit scheduled for later this month in Argentina.Trump imposed U.S. tariffs on 250 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods this year, citing unfair and illegal practices by Beijing. The ensuing trade war has rattled markets and dampened growth around the region.