Two Koreas to Inform IOC of Intent to Co-Host 2032 Summer Games

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas say they will submit a bid to the International Olympic Committee(IOC) to co-host the 2032 Summer Games.Delegates from the two sides met Friday at the North Korean city of Gaesong in the recently opened joint liaison office.The North and South will jointly participate in future international events and hold working-level discussions about fielding a joint Olympic team.They plan to begin by fielding a joint team at the International Handball Federation's Men's World Championship next year.During their third summit in Pyongyang in September, President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to seek to jointly host the 2032 Olympic Games in both Seoul and Pyongyang. The two leaders also agreed to jointly take part in several international sporting competitions starting with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.