Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

South Korean Stocks Rebound Friday on Eased Trade War Concerns

Write: 2018-11-02 15:45:55Update: 2018-11-02 16:38:50

South Korean Stocks Rebound Friday on Eased Trade War Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks rebounded on expectations of a thaw in the U.S.-China trade war after President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping held phone talks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added 71-point-54 points, or three-point-53 percent. It closed Friday at two-thousand-96. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also surged, gaining 33-point-19 points, or five-point-05 percent, to close at 690-point-65.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened 16-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-121-point-six won.
List

Editor's Pick