South Korean Stocks Rebound Friday on Eased Trade War Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks rebounded on expectations of a thaw in the U.S.-China trade war after President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping held phone talks.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added 71-point-54 points, or three-point-53 percent. It closed Friday at two-thousand-96.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also surged, gaining 33-point-19 points, or five-point-05 percent, to close at 690-point-65.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened 16-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-121-point-six won.