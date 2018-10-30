Gov't to Release Rice Reserves Amid Rising Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to release some 50-thousand tons of rice reserves before the end of the year as rice prices continue to rise.It will also supply an additional ten-thousand tons of rice to rice cake and packed lunch manufacturers.A government meeting on inflation held Friday discussed these plans to better manage the supply and demand of the Korean staple.Vice Finance Minister Ko Hyoung-kwon who chaired the meeting said that higher rice prices resulted from the government's purchase of rice last year in an effort to increase the cost of rice.He said as the price increase has continued despite expected excess supply, the government will take measures to stabilize costs.