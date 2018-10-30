Seoul, Abu Dhabi Agree on UAE Leader's Swift Visit to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Abu Dhabi have agreed to work together to arrange a visit to South Korea by the United Arab Emirates’ top leader early next year.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a written media briefing on Friday that Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok met with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, in Seoul on Friday.During the meeting, the two sides agreed to make joint efforts for a swift visit to Seoul by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, preferably within the first quarter of next year, and to discuss specific schedules.Kim said the two officials also assessed that the agreements on enhanced bilateral ties that were made during President Moon Jae-in’s visit to the Middle Eastern country in March are being faithfully implemented.