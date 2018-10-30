Yongsan Garrison Open to Public After 114 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Army Yongsan Garrison has been open to the public for the first time in 114 years.The Land Ministry and Seoul City held a preopening ceremony near the U.S. base in central Seoul on Friday and announced a bus tour program.Bus tours will be held six times through the end of the year allowing visitors to tour key sites.The first tour on Friday held as a promotional event to raise awareness was attended by Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Hyun-mee, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and ordinary citizens.The Yongsan Garrison site has been inaccessible to civilians since 1904 when a Japanese military command was stationed there during the Russo-Japanese War.It was decided in 2005 to turn the site into a national park as U.S. troops stationed in Yongsan have and continue to relocate to a new base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.When all facilities of the garrison are fully transferred, the site will be returned to South Korea.