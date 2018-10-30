Trump Highlights N. Korea Policy in Campaign Rally

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump has highlighted his diplomatic feat regarding North Korea during a campaign rally for the upcoming midterm elections.According to the U.K.’s Daily Express, Trump said he has a “very good” relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un while speaking in Columbia, Missouri on Thursday. He added the U.S. will no longer have to worry about “millions of lives being lost” or nuclear weapons “flying over Japan.”Trump also argued that when he became president, the U.S. was ready to go to war with the North, but now the two countries are “getting along, no rockets, no nothing.”He said he hopes the North will be successful and the sanctions imposed on the regime will be lifted as a result of it abiding by various agreements.Trump also used the speech to criticize U.S. media for downplaying his diplomatic achievement with the North.