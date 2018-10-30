Ruling Bloc to Draft Strategies on 2019 Budget Plan, Key Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling bloc will put their heads together to come up with strategies to get parliament to pass bills concerning people's livelihoods and next year's budget plan.According to the ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Friday, it will hold a high-level three-way meeting with the government and the presidential office at the National Assembly on Sunday to discuss what to do with this year's remaining parliamentary session.Legislation that seeks to improve people's lives will be a major topic along with measures following up on the results of the recently finished parliamentary audit of government agencies.They will also discuss strategies to back up President Moon Jae-in’s parliamentary speech on Monday, where he requested support for his administration's expansionary 470-point-five trillion won budget plan for next year.