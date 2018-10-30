Menu Content

US Air Force Commander Supports Inter-Korean Military Agreements

Write: 2018-11-02 18:23:37

Photo : YONHAP News

A top U.S. Air Force commander has expressed support for inter-Korean military agreements aimed at reducing tensions. 

U.S. Pacific Air Forces Commander Charles Brown spoke over the phone with South Korea’s Air Force Chief of Staff Lee Wang-geun on Friday. 

Brown said the U.S. Air Force will maintain firm readiness as the inter-Korean agreements are implemented and cooperate closely to enhance the South Korea-U.S. alliance's capability to perform operations. 

In return, Lee said firm military readiness based on their strong alliance is important for successful implementation of the inter-Korean military agreements. He also expressed hope the Air Forces of the two countries build solid preparedness for combined operations and maintain friendship and cooperation.
