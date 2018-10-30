S. Korea Proposes 6 or 7 Inter-Korean Teams for Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul is known to have proposed to Pyongyang they form joint teams for six or seven disciplines for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.According to the South Korean sports community, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Sports and Olympic Committee(KSOC) surveyed individual sports governing bodies in the South about their intention to form an inter-Korean team for the 2020 Summer Games.Around ten governing bodies responded positively. The government and the KSOC reportedly picked about seven disciplines and proposed them to the North as candidates.Meanwhile, the two Koreas held talks at the joint liaison office in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong on Friday to discuss inter-Korean sports exchanges. They produced a three-point agreement that includes teaming up for the Tokyo Olympics and other international sporting events.They agreed to handle working-level issues, such as which sports they will form unified teams for, through discussions with the International Olympic Committee and the world governing bodies of the respective sports.