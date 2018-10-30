Two Koreas Affirm Will to Further Ties at Liaison Leaders' Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea have reaffirmed their shared will to make continuous efforts to advance their bilateral ties.According to Seoul’s Unification Ministry, the heads of the inter-Korean liaison office held a regular meeting on Friday and affirmed their joint stance to comprehensively discuss various issues brought up by either side and to implement the Pyongyang Joint Declaration.It is believed they also discussed delays to inter-Korean projects, including joint research on railways, a North Korean art troupe’s performance in the South, and scheduled Red Cross talks.The meeting between the liaison office leaders was the first to be held since their last gathering on September 28th.South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and the North’s Vice Chairman of the Committee for Peaceful Reunification of the Country Jon Jong-su met for one hour at the joint office located at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in North Korea.