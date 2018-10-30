Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

UAE Envoy Expresses Support for Inter-Korean Rapprochement

Write: 2018-11-02 18:52:16Update: 2018-11-02 18:56:50

UAE Envoy Expresses Support for Inter-Korean Rapprochement

Photo : YONHAP News

A top official from the United Arab Emirates(UAE) has expressed support for the development of inter-Korean relations. 

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul on Friday. 

During their closed-door meeting, the two sides shared opinions on issues of mutual interest, including exchanges between high-level officials and cooperation on bilateral and international issues.  

Kang updated the chairman on the progress of peace-building measures on the Korean Peninsula as well as the latest inter-Korean summit and follow-up negotiations between the U.S. and the North. She also sought the UAE’s continued interest and support. 

The UAE envoy noted that the UAE is a special strategic partner for South Korea and affirmed that his country will continuously support advancement of inter-Korean ties. 

He also explained his country's stance on Middle Eastern issues, including on Yemen and Iran, while Kang assessed the UAE’s efforts to stabilize the regional situations.
List

Editor's Pick