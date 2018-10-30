UAE Envoy Expresses Support for Inter-Korean Rapprochement

Photo : YONHAP News

A top official from the United Arab Emirates(UAE) has expressed support for the development of inter-Korean relations.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul on Friday.During their closed-door meeting, the two sides shared opinions on issues of mutual interest, including exchanges between high-level officials and cooperation on bilateral and international issues.Kang updated the chairman on the progress of peace-building measures on the Korean Peninsula as well as the latest inter-Korean summit and follow-up negotiations between the U.S. and the North. She also sought the UAE’s continued interest and support.The UAE envoy noted that the UAE is a special strategic partner for South Korea and affirmed that his country will continuously support advancement of inter-Korean ties.He also explained his country's stance on Middle Eastern issues, including on Yemen and Iran, while Kang assessed the UAE’s efforts to stabilize the regional situations.