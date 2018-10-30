S. Korea, Spain Discuss Measures to Deepen Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Spain have discussed measures to deepen their bilateral relationship across a wide range of sectors.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, the sixth joint economic committee meeting held in Seoul on Friday featured talks on cooperation in science and technology, infrastructure and aerospace.The two sides also agreed to expand technical exchanges on innovative growth and cooperate on renewable energy based on their similar pushes for related policies.They also decided to explore a third party market to enter together by creating synergy, using their respective regional reputations, and expand exchanges between young people through a reciprocal working holiday program that recently took effect.South Korea also called for the Spanish government’s support for the reestablishment of its consulate general in Barcelona.