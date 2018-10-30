Slowdown in Chip Sector May Affect S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A global investment bank is forecasting a possible slowdown in the semiconductor market next year that could negatively affect the South Korean economy.Barclays said that supply and demand conditions and intensifying global trade frictions may likely bring about a decline in the chip industry.Prices of DRAM(dynamic random-access memory) and NAND flash memory, South Korea's staple exports, dropped more than 25 percent since the fourth quarter of last year.Citibank also issued a similar forecast on increased concern over lower DRAM prices and excess supply of NAND flash.Barclays meanwhile, noted that such prospects can adversely affect South Korea's growth outlook for 2019 as chips accounted for 21 percent of the nation's total exports as of September.