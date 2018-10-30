Activists Call for Financial Aid Channel with N. Korea

Humanitarian aid activists for North Korea have called for the opening of at least one financial channel so UN agencies, international organizations and NGOs can operate in North Korea.The activists held a global conference on humanitarian aid for North Korea in Seoul on Wednesday and Thursday and announced a joint statement they adopted during a news conference Friday.The statement calls for the opening of a financial channel and establishment of transparent rules and procedures to allow the timely delivery of humanitarian supplies and easier access to North Korea by activists.They urged the United Nations and governments around the world to reflect humanitarian needs in their policy making and provide necessary fiscal resources.The statement also asked Pyongyang to promote transparency and accountability in its acceptance of humanitarian assistance.Some 80 officials attended the conference co-hosted by Gyeonggi Province, the Seoul-based Korean Sharing Movement and the Korea office of the German Friedrich-Ebert Foundation.