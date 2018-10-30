Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Minister: N. Korea Also Developing DMZ Tour Program

Write: 2018-11-03 13:34:09Update: 2018-11-03 13:43:47

Minister: N. Korea Also Developing DMZ Tour Program

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon has revealed that North Korea is developing a tour program for foreigners to visit the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).

Several sources who attended a ruling party workshop in parliament on Friday quoted the minister as unveiling this fact during a speech. 

South Korea has been working on similar plans. The Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Korea Tourism Organization launched a consultation body in September to discuss DMZ tours themed on peace. 

The ministry aims to develop DMZ tours into a leading tourism brand for South Korea.

It will also seek inter-Korean efforts to have DMZ tour sites registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list.
List

Editor's Pick