Minister: N. Korea Also Developing DMZ Tour Program

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon has revealed that North Korea is developing a tour program for foreigners to visit the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).Several sources who attended a ruling party workshop in parliament on Friday quoted the minister as unveiling this fact during a speech.South Korea has been working on similar plans. The Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Korea Tourism Organization launched a consultation body in September to discuss DMZ tours themed on peace.The ministry aims to develop DMZ tours into a leading tourism brand for South Korea.It will also seek inter-Korean efforts to have DMZ tour sites registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list.