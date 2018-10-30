Koreas Agree to Inform IOC of Intent to Co-Host 2032 Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas have taken an initial step in a bid to realize their first ever joint hosting of the Olympic Games.During inter-Korean sports talks held Friday, the two sides agreed to submit a bid to the International Olympic Committee(IOC) to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.The North and South will also seek unified teams in future international sporting events starting with the International Handball Federation's Men's World Championship set to open in January in Europe.Joint teams will also be sought for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.Seoul is known to have proposed to Pyongyang that they form single teams for six or seven disciplines for the 2020 Games.