Parties to Form Task Force to Fight Low Birthrate

Photo : KBS

Three ruling and opposition parties have agreed to form a task force to combat the nation's low birthrate and work to pass related bills to expand coverage of child subsidies.Floor spokesman for the ruling Democratic Party Kang Byung-won told reporters Friday the task force will be able to demand a stronger government role on the low birthrate issue and discuss various policy ideas.He said the task force will also discuss legal revisions to expand child subsidies to all income classes. Currently, the top ten percent earners are left out.One of President Moon Jae-in's campaign pledges was to provide families with monthly aid of 100-thousand won per child until the age of six.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party said it would back the move to expand coverage and even expressed plans to raise the monthly amount to 300-thousand won within three years.The LKP said the bipartisan task force will also seek to raise a related budget on tackling the birthrate by seven trillion won.