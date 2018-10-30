US to Grant 8 Countries Iran Sanctions Waivers

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The United States gave a briefing Friday on its reimposition of sanctions on Iran.Countries taking part in the sanctions will be banned from trading crude oil with Iran starting Monday.Violators risk losing access to the U.S. financial system or doing business with American entities.In the briefing, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. will reimpose sanctions on Iran’s energy, ship building, shipping, and banking sectors, hitting the core areas of its economy as part of necessary actions to spur change from the regime.Pompeo clarified the U.S. actions target the regime, not the people of Iran who've suffered grievously under the regime.He said this is why humanitarian exemptions to the sanctions will be maintained, including food, agriculture commodities, medicine, and medical devices.Also, eight countries will receive waivers from the U.S. sanctions. Two have nearly no oil trade with Iran while six others have promised to substantially cut down on their oil imports.The U.S. said the terms of the waiver are still being discussed with individual countries.Pompeo said the list of the eight jurisdictions being granted the exception will be provided Monday.South Korea has been negotiating with Washington to obtain exemption from the sanctions.Even if granted, the waiver is only valid for 180 days.​