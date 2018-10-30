First Lady Departs for India Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

First lady Kim Jung-sook left for India on Sunday to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a park commemorating the legendary Indian-born queen of an ancient Korean kingdom.The presidential office said that Kim departed for a four-day trip to India on Sunday morning on Air Force Two from Seoul Air Base in Seongnam City.Kim plans to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in New Delhi and attend a luncheon hosted by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind's wife.Kim will attend the groundbreaking ceremony the following day for the park, which commemorates Heo Hwang-ok, also known as Empress Heo, the Indian wife of Kim Su-ro, the founding king of Korea's Gaya Kingdom.She is also scheduled to attend a ceremony for India's Diwali festival of lights.President Moon Jae-in didn't accompany her on the tour, which comes four months after their trip to India for a state visit.It is the first time in 16 years that a South Korean first lady has made a foreign visit without the president. The last first lady who did so was Lee Hee-ho, wife of late former President Kim Dae-jung.