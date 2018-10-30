Cooperative Financial Institutions to Delay Repayment for Possible Defaulters

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's cooperative financial institutions will postpone the repayment of loans or allow changes in repayment methods for possible defaulters facing financial difficulties.The Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service said on Sunday that they will implement the measures to support possible defaulters.Under the measures, the National Credit Union Federation of Korea, National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, and the National Federation of Fesheries Cooperatives will select possible defaulters based on their respective standards, including those suffering from temporary financial difficulties due to unemployment or shutdown of business.The financial institutions will then delay the repayment of the principal of loans or allow them to repay the principle first to reduce extra interest for overdue payments.