Crimes by Foreigners in S. Korea Decline

South Korea has seen a continued decrease in the number of crimes committed by foreign nationals since last year.The National Police Agency said on Sunday that the number of arrests of foreign nationals dropped by 18 percent last year from a year earlier and also marked a five percent on-year decrease during the first ten months of the year.Police said that major crimes committed by non-Korean nationals significantly declined this year, with murder cases dropping by 23 percent and robbery by 32 percent.Police said that the number of foreigners in the country is on the increase, but crimes by them are steadily decreasing, as most foreigners enter the country to make money and do not want to get deported.Police carried out a special investigation into crimes by non-Korean nationals from July 16th to October 23rd and caught a total of 886 foreigners involved in 402 cases and formally arrested 89 of them.