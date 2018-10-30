Marines of S. Korea, US to Resume Joint Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

Marines of South Korea and the United States will resume their joint drill on Monday after a six-month hiatus.The Marine Corps in Seoul said on Sunday that South Korean Marines and American troops from III Marine Expeditionary Force stationed in Okinawa, Japan will begin their joint exercise "Korea Marine Exercise Program" or KMEP in the southeastern city of Pohang.About 500 troops and amphibious assault vehicles and other equipment will be mobilized for the two-week exercise.The allies had planned to hold 19 rounds of KMEP from October 2017 to September this year, but just eleven of them were held as they suspended the drills since May to support diplomacy for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The two sides plan to hold 24 rounds of the joint drill from October this year to September next year.