Parliament Begins Budget Deliberations

The National Assembly on Monday began deliberations on the government's 470 trillion-won budget plan for next year.
The parliament's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts began its first plenary session at 10 a.m. to review the 2019 budget bill.
Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and other Cabinet ministers are attending to explain and call for the Assembly's support
Parliamentary committees on finance and legislation will also hold their own plenary sessions at 2 p.m. to launch budget deliberations.
Rival parties are expected to clash over the budget for inter-Korean cooperation projects and job creation in the public sector.