Parliament Begins Budget Deliberations

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Monday began deliberations on the government's 470 trillion-won budget plan for next year.The parliament's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts began its first plenary session at 10 a.m. to review the 2019 budget bill.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and other Cabinet ministers are attending to explain and call for the Assembly's supportParliamentary committees on finance and legislation will also hold their own plenary sessions at 2 p.m. to launch budget deliberations.Rival parties are expected to clash over the budget for inter-Korean cooperation projects and job creation in the public sector.