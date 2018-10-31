Pompeo to Meet N. Korean Counterpart in New York at End of This Week

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that he will meet with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Yong-chol, in New York this week to resume discussions on the denuclearization of the regime.Pompeo revealed the plan during an interview with Fox News, saying that it will be a good opportunity to continue the denuclearization discussions.In a separate interview with CBS' Face the Nation, the top diplomat said the meeting will be held at the end of this week, adding he expects the two sides will make some real progress, including an effort to ensure that the two nations' second summit can take place.Pompeo, however, reaffirmed that the U.S. will not lift sanctions against the North until it achieves the goals of denuclearization and verification.