Two Koreas to Launch Joint Waterway Inspection of River Estuaries

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea are set to launch a joint waterway inspection on Monday in line with an agreement to jointly use the estuaries of the Han and Imjin rivers.According to defense ministry officials, a 20-member team comprising ten government and military officials and civilian experts from each side will conduct the inspection. They have agreed to avoid any provocative actions and to not carry any weapons.Under a military deal signed during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in September, the two sides agreed to make joint use of the river estuaries in the border areas and to complete a joint inspection by the end of this year.Officials said the areas can be used for aggregate mining and tourism.