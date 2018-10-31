Moon, Floor Leaders to Hold Policy Consultation Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold his first regular policy consultation meeting with the floor leaders of five political parties on Monday.A senior official at the presidential office told reporters on Sunday that Moon will meet with the floor leaders at the top office at 11:20 a.m. and they will continue talks over lunch.The official said that there had been visits by party chiefs to the top office, but now a regular dialogue channel has been created between the government and ruling and opposition parties.At the first meeting, Moon and the floor leaders are expected to hold extensive discussions on the 2019 budget bill and other economic bills and the ratification of the April inter-Korean summit agreement.The president and the floor leaders agreed in August to launch a regular consultation body and hold a meeting quarterly.