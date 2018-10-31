S. Korean Envoy: Kim Jong-un Likely to Visit Russia This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top envoy to Russia says that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is likely to visit the country this month.Ambassador Woo Yoon-keun made the remark during an interview with Korean correspondents in Moscow on Monday.The top envoy said that Pyongyang and Moscow are yet to reach an agreement on the date or location of Kim's Russia trip, but it's most likely to come in November.Woo said that Moscow invited Kim to visit within this year, but the North seems to be taking time to decide what to discuss and achieve during the trip, adding that Pyongyang will also have to consider Kim's planned visit to South Korea.