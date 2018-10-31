Second Round of US Sanctions on Iran Set to Take Effect Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

A second batch of U.S. economic and financial sanctions against Iran are set to take effect at 2 p.m. Monday.Countries taking part in the sanctions will be banned from trading crude oil with Iran, and violators risk losing access to the U.S. financial system or doing business with American entities.Meanwhile, Washington on Monday will announce eight countries that will receive six-month waivers.The U.S. administration announced a unilateral withdrawal from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in May and re-imposed sanctions targeting businesses and individuals trading with Tehran in a secondary boycott in August. The second round of U.S. sanctions is directly targeting Iran over its oil trade.