UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie Urges Support for Yemeni Refugees

Photo : YONHAP News

Angelina Jolie is calling on South Korea to provide continued support for hundreds of Yemenis until they safely return home.The American actress met with Justice Minister Park Sang-ki Sunday in her capacity as special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees(UNHCR).The Justice Ministry denied refugee status last month to more than 300 Yemeni nationals seeking asylum on the island of Jeju, but allowed them to stay for at least a year on humanitarian grounds.Jolie expressed gratitude for South Korea's efforts for the Yemenis thus far, and said the UNHCR hopes to consult with Seoul about enhancing the country's refugee application and screening system.Jolie also met with UNHCR goodwill ambassador Jung Woo-sung, a Korean actor, to discuss concerns about Yemeni refugees around the world.