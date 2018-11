Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea finished second at the Asian Football Confederation Under-19 Championship after a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Sunday.South Korea conceded two goals in the first half of the final and scored a goal in the second half at Pakansari Stadium in Cibinong, Indonesia.South Korea, the winner of the 2012 championship in the United Arab Emirates, was looking for its 13th Under-19 title, but had to settle for second place.