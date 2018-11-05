Two Koreas to Hold Talks on Health Cooperation Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will hold talks on health cooperation on Wednesday at the liaison office in the North's border city of Gaeseong.Seoul's Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun announced the schedule of the talks on Monday during a regular news briefing.He expressed hope that the two sides will hold extensive discussions on issues of mutual concern, including establishing a joint response system to deal with infectious diseases and expanding cooperation in health and medical services.South Korea's Vice Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol and senior North Korean health official Park Myong-su will each lead a three-member delegation.It will be the first time for the two Koreas to hold health-related talks since December 2007.