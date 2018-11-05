Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Two Koreas to Hold Talks on Health Cooperation Wednesday

Write: 2018-11-05 11:30:06Update: 2018-11-05 11:43:58

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will hold talks on health cooperation on Wednesday at the liaison office in the North's border city of Gaeseong. 

Seoul's Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun announced the schedule of the talks on Monday during a regular news briefing. 

He expressed hope that the two sides will hold extensive discussions on issues of mutual concern, including establishing a joint response system to deal with infectious diseases and expanding cooperation in health and medical services.

South Korea's Vice Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol and senior North Korean health official Park Myong-su will each lead a three-member delegation. 

It will be the first time for the two Koreas to hold health-related talks since December 2007.
