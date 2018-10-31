Pres. Moon to Visit Singapore, Papua New Guinea for Regional Gatherings

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will visit Singapore and Papua New Guinea next week to attend major regional gatherings.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom announced in a news briefing on Monday that Moon will first visit Singapore from next Tuesday to attend various meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), including the ASEAN-Plus-Three Summit.Kim said the president will explain Seoul’s “New Southern Policy” while emphasizing his determination for cooperation on expanding trade and investment, boosting connectivity in the region and developing East Asia’s community.Moon is also set to talk about Seoul’s efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish peace in the region and call for the international community’s support toward such efforts.After wrapping up his four-day trip in Singapore, Moon will head to Papua New Guinea on Saturday to attend the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit.According to Kim, Moon is seeking to hold bilateral summits with key leaders on the sidelines of the ASEAN and APEC-related meetings.