Hyundai Group to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Tour Program with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Group is planning a two-day event later this month to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its launch of an inter-Korean tour at the North's Mount Geumgang.The South Korean conglomerate is putting the November 18th event together with the North's Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee.South Korea suspended tourism at Geumgang in 2008 after a North Korean soldier fatally shot a South Korean visitor near the resort. North Korea has never formally apologized.About 100 South Koreans, including Hyundai Group Chairwoman Hyun Jeong-eun, plan to join around 80 North Koreans for the anniversary ceremony.Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung and his son and late chairman Chung Mong-hun pioneered the Geumgang tourism program in 1998 using cruise ships.