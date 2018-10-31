US Restores Sanctions on Iran Ahead of High-level Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Trump administration has restored U.S. sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. International media reports say South Korea received a waiver from the re-imposed sanctions, which come just before scheduled U.S.-North Korea talks. Regional experts say Washington is sending a clear message about denuclearization. Washington is expected to announce soon at least eight countries that will receive a sanctions waiver for dealing with Iran.Lee Bo-kyung has our report.Report: Under the renewed U.S. sanctions, countries found to be buying crude oil or other commodities from Iran may lose access to the U.S. financial system and the right to do business with American entities.The move coincides with a stiffening of North Korea's sanctions-related rhetoric in recent days.The Foreign Ministry in Pyongyang warned last week it would resume building its nuclear arsenal unless it receives sanctions relief soon.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told U.S. television program Fox News Sunday, the U.S. position on North Korea remains consistent that verifiable denuclearization precede any sanctions relief.[Sound bite: Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State (English)]"I'm not worried about rhetoric. We've seen this as we go through negotiations - stray voltage happens to be all around us. We're very focused. We know with whom we're negotiating, we know what their positions are. And President Trump has made his position very clear. No economic relief until we have achieved our ultimate objective."Professor Kim Hyun-wook at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy says the timing of the announcement sends a strong signal to North Korea.[Sound bite: Kim Hyun-wook, Professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy (Korean)]"This seems to contain a strong message that sanctions on North Korea will be maintained. I believe this will be a strong message to North Korea as sanctions on Iran are carried out at a level that even the secondary boycotts will be applied except for only eight countries."Resumed denuclearization talks are scheduled in New York this week between Secretary of State Pompeo and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Yong-chol. Working-level South Korean and U.S. diplomats are also expected to meet.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.