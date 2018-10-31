Moon Calls for Political Cooperation During Meeting with Floor Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says there is a need to meet people's expectations on cooperation between the government and rival parties as what he often hears is that’s what South Korean politics’ lacks.At the first quarterly meeting with the floor leaders of the five parties on Monday, Moon said people have high expectations about cooperation amid an economic downturn and rapidly-changing inter-Korean ties.The president then said the consultative body should provide a framework for practical cooperation on political issues and legislative agenda.During Monday's meeting, Moon was expected to brief the ruling and opposition parties about his economic and North Korea policies and listen to their views and suggestions.