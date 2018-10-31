Moon to Visit Singapore, Papua New Guinea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in is set to visit Singapore and Papua New Guinea next week to attend major regional gatherings.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom says President Moon Jae-in will visit Singapore from next Tuesday to attend various meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), including the ASEAN-Plus-Three Summit.Kim said the president will explain Seoul’s “New Southern Policy,” which aims to greatly improve diplomatic and economic ties with South and Southeast Asian countries. He will emphasize his determination for cooperation to expand trade and investment in the region.Moon also plans to request support for Seoul’s efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish peace in the region.After wrapping up his four-day trip in Singapore, Moon will head to Papua New Guinea on Saturday to attend the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit.The theme of that gathering is “Harnessing Inclusive Opportunities, Embracing Digital Future.”Moon plans to present his vision on inclusive economic growth.The South Korean president is also seeking bilateral summits with key leaders on the sidelines of meetings in a bid to boost friendly and cooperative ties.Spokesman Kim says no plans have been finalized for a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but if anything is confirmed it will be made public.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.