Economy KOSPI Loses 0.91% Monday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell Monday, losing 19-point-08 points, or point-91 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-76-point-92.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained, adding one-point-29 points, or point-19 percent, to close at 691-point-94.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-123-point-five won.