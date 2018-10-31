Moon and Parties Agree to Cooperate on Economy-Related Legislation, Budget Approval

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and National Assembly floor leaders say they'll prioritize legislation and budget approval aimed at improving people's livelihoods amid the current economic slump.At their first quarterly meeting Monday, the government and the rival parties decided to seek ways to approve parts of next year's proposed budget targeted at supporting small business owners and low-income families.The participants also agreed to work together to pass bills that seek to bring fairness to hiring in the public sector and to help revitalize the economy.They plan to work on supplementary measures such as expanding a flexible work system to the shortened workweek and allotting funds related to tackling the country's low birth rate.