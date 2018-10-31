S. Korea, India to Expand Exchanges in Tourism, Sports

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and India will step up cooperation in tourism and sports, including more personnel exchanges.Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-hwan signed memorandums of understanding(MOU) on expanding cooperation in these areas with India's Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in New Delhi on Monday.The MOU on tourism calls for sharing information, cooperation between officials, investment in the sector and establishing an exchange program to develop human resources.Minister Do said the agreement will lead to many bilateral projects aimed at expanding travel to both countries and proposed holding familiarization tours, which are free tours provided to officials of travel agencies and those in the media and tourism sectors for promotional purposes.The minister also promised government support so that travel agencies can take part in tourism expos held in both South Korea and India.